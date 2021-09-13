Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case

Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, has announced it will appeal a US court ruling which judged Apple’s controversial app store fees do not break monopoly laws.

Epic Games accused Apple of creating a monopoly after its developers were kicked off the app store for flouting payment rules which allow the tech giant to siphon off 30 per cent of in app payments.

This accusation was not upheld by a California court which cleared Apple of breaking monopoly laws on Friday. While the judge ruled that Apple must lift a ban on apps directing iPhone users to alternative payment sources the company will not be required to allow alternative app stores onto its products.

In a media conference Apple’s General Counsel Kate Adams called the verdict a “resounding victory” for the company. She said: “We are still analyzing the decision which is 180 pages long but the headline is that Apple’s app store business model has been validated.”

Epic Games CEO and Founder Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to share his view on the ruling. He said the ruling “isn’t a win for developers or for consumers. Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.”

Yesterday, the company filed appeal papers and called on a higher court to overturn the judge’s decision.

The news comes as Apple faces heat from regulators worldwide over the Fortnite controversy. Epic Games has filed multiple lawsuits against Apple including a lawsuit in South Korea and a case through the European Commission.

