Apple could delay iPhone 12 launch ‘by months’ due to coronavirus

Apple could be forced to delay the launch of iPhone 12 by up to two months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, analysts have warned.



In a note published yesterday, JP Morgan said the launch could be pushed back by one or two months due to disruption to the firm’s supply chain.



Travel restrictions put in place because of the pandemic have caused “multiple bottlenecks” in engineering and product verification tests, according to the analysts.



Delays in the rollout of 5G in the US due to lockdowns was also cited as a potential hurdle for the new handset, which is expected to be named the iPhone 12.



However, JP Morgan dismissed reports that the product launch could be delayed by as much as two quarters.



The iPhone 12 is expected to be Apple’s first 5G-enabled device, while some upgrades to the camera and performance have also been suggested.



Like many tech firms, Apple has suffered a hit to its supply chain as a result of coronavirus after many of its factories were shut down due to the pandemic.



JP Morgan said it had a cautious view of the tech firm’s supply chain overall due to “ongoing demand destruction” in developed markets, though it said it expected delays to chip production to ease by the second quarter.



Apple has also shuttered all stores outside China until further notice in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

