Apple AirPods Pro 3 take ‘great’ and make it ‘brilliant’

Apple AirPods Pro 3 are an incredible new upgrade

It’s been three years since Apple released its AirPods Pro 2: they were already among the best earbuds on the market and with the new AirPods Pro 3, they just got much, much better.

They’re a commuter’s dream. The active noise cancellation (ANC) alone almost blocks out the terrible wailing of the Northern Line between Old Street and Moorgate, where the carriage reverberates with what sounds like the midnight screams of a haunted Irish cave. Add some white noise to the mix and you’re ensconced in womb-like quietude while your fellow passengers are sticking their fingers in their ears.

Apple says the noise cancellation is twice as effective as the previous generation, which was already very good. It’s by far the best ANC I’ve tested in earbuds, even rivalling over-ear headphones from the likes of Sennheiser and Bang&Olufsen. If you work in an open plan office, the AirPods 3 will become your best friend; several times I’ve jumped out of my seat when a colleague had to tap me on the shoulder to get my attention, so oblivious was I to people yelling and whooping around me.

Apple Airpods Pro 3: You can hear every twang and jangle, distinct and precise

The listening experience is also top tier. The new remix album from Public Service Broadcasting came out the day I was reviewing the AirPods Pro 3 and listening to it shows off the vast and clear soundstage. There’s a sense of space and depth to I Was Always Dreaming, a floaty, spacy track with layers of quiet vocals, squelchy synths and satisfyingly restrained bass.

Switching to Tangled Up In Blue, you can hear how complex the arrangement is, every twang and jangle distinct and precise. I’ve never had a developed enough ear to really get the benefit from high definition streaming but the AirPods Pro 3 make me think twice.

Transparency mode is also impressive, making it feel like you have slightly improved natural hearing (not surprising given they can be used as hearing aids). At 43, my hearing has begun its slow decline so wearing these feels like having a lowkey superpower.

Looks-wise they’re almost identical to the last version – there’s a slightly bigger vent at the top that separates them to the eye, and there are imperceptible differences in the design which Apple says improves the fit and overall quality. If you plan on using them in the gym, they now include a heart rate monitor, which I guess might be useful if you don’t wear a smart watch but it feels a bit like a solution to a problem that didn’t really exist.

Battery life is improved, too, now good for eight hours of listening with ANC switched on, and another 16 hours of charge in the case, meaning you could make it all the way to Australia without plugging them in, albeit with a few breaks for charging in the case (five minutes gives you an hour of listening).

They are also – whisper it – something of a bargain. At £219, compared to £169 for the regular noise cancelling AirPods, it seems like a no brainer to splash the extra £50 on the AirPods Pro 3, given the raft of improvements. Beside your phone, headphones are almost certainly the piece of technology you’ll get the most use from – when you think of it that way, these are almost a must-buy. Combine these with the recent launch of the impeccable iPhone 17 Pro, and the Apple legacy of brilliance powers on.

