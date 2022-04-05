Anytime Fitness eyes 20 new gyms as high street welcomes fitness tenants

Anytime Fitness is planning to open 20 new gyms this year as it will reap the benefits of the post-lockdown real estate landscape.

The gym operator said it had seen landlords drop rents and view the sector more favourably after the pandemic.

Anytime Fitness UK’s Ben Dixon said: “It’s fair to say that we’ve often been an afterthought when it comes to property and the likes of retail and hospitality have traditionally been the preference as commercial tenants.

“However, we’re now in a position to open health clubs in properties that were previously beyond our wildest dreams, and we’re well placed to take advantage of that.

“Our growth last year and ongoing performance has shown that health clubs are an attractive investment opportunity and we’re looking forward to playing an important role in revitalising high streets across the UK and Ireland.”

With Brits eager to focus on their health in the wake of Covid, landlords were keen to include gyms within their traditional retail offering, CBRE added.

Anytime Fitness has opened 16 sites already this year, edging close to its 200-mark.