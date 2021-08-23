Anti-vaccine protesters storm ITN headquarters

Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed the London headquarters of ITN, the production giant that produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Footage posted on social media showed dozens of anti-vaxxers in the reception of ITN’s offices on Grays Inn Road.

🚨 | NEW: Police intervene at ITN headquarters





An image shared by ITV journalist Dan Rivers also showed large numbers of police officers lined up outside the building preventing further protesters from entering.

The actions are thought to be in protest against vaccine passports. In one clip a demonstrator can be heard saying they “wanted to speak to the boss”.

It comes weeks after the BBC’s headquarters were put in lockdown as anti-vax protesters targeted the public service broadcaster.

The clueless mob had initially tried to storm Television Centre in west London, which the BBC moved out of in 2013.

A group of anti-vaccine protesters has entered the ITN Productions building in central London. Police officers are trying to block the gates to protect staff, who are currently locked in.

The Met Police said officers were “responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden where people have unlawfully gained access to the building”.

“Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry,” it added.