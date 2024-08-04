‘Angry’ Asher-Smith leads three Team GB women into 200m semi-finals

Asher-Smith was third fastest as three Team GB sprinters advanced from the women’s 200m heats at the Paris Olympics

Team GB’s Dina Asher-Smith admitted she “ran angry” to reach Monday’s 200m semi-finals after struggling to process her dismal performance in the women’s 100m at the Paris Olympics.

Asher-Smith failed to even make the final of the shorter sprint on Saturday and not even easing into the 200m semi-finals with the third fastest qualifying time was enough to change her mood.

“I ran angry,” the two-time Olympic bronze medallist told the BBC. “It is not difficult. I just ran. I just wanted to qualify. I’m just angry from yesterday. That’s all I can say. I am not feeling better, emotionally.

“My body is literally absolutely fine. I am really happy with that though. It was really easy. The easiest 22.2 I’ve ever run. I was angry, but coming down the home straight I was like ‘relax, relax’.”

Team GB colleagues Daryll Neita and Bianca Williams also reached the semis in an event blown wide open by the late withdrawal of two-time world champion Shericka Jackson.

“I saw she wasn’t in the call room and I guess it’s the championships and anything can happen at the last moment,” said Neita, who was fourth in the 100m final.

“I really need to stay focused on myself. I can’t really be looking at the field too much but I just wish her the best with whatever’s happening.”

Neita was fifth fastest in the 200m heats after clocking 22.39 secs – just 0.19s off quickest qualifier Gabrielle Thomas – just hours after narrowly missing a medal.

“I made history and there’s just so much to be proud of,” she said. “I went to Tokyo and came last in that final.

“To come here, step up and be amongst the best in the world ever and come fourth and just miss out on the medals, it just shows that I am definitely in the form of my life.

“It does give me that motivation, I’m just so hungry and it just shows that I really am a contender.”