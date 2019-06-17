Monday 17 June 2019 8:45 am
Angling Direct pushes ahead with expansion plans
Share
Angling Direct has opened a new store as the fishing equipment retailer pushes forward with its expansion plan. The store opening is part of the retailer’s growth plans, which were revealed in its recent results. Read more: Angling Direct doubles down on expansion plans Last month Angling Direct boosted sales by 39 per cent to £42m. However, the company denied investors a dividend in order to reinvest cash to grow the business.
“As we seek to cater for all anglers across the UK with a new and modern retail offering, we are continuing to strategically expand our store footprint, as well as enhance our online offering in terms of products, experience and education in order to help raise the profile of angling,” chief executive Darren Bailey said.
“While parts of the retail sector are experiencing difficulties, we are delighted that our strategic focus on customer experience and service has paid off and delivered a strong start to the year.”
Read more: Angling Direct reveals record sales
The new store is located out-of-town on a site previously occupied by discount shoe shop Brantano.
It is located in a popular fishing area, the retailer said, and will create five full and three part-time jobs.
Share