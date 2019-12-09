Angling Direct expansion continues as it reels in record Black Friday sales

Fishing giant Angling Direct hailed a record period of trading over the Black Friday week as savvy discounting helped drive up profit.

The retailer reported an 11.3 per cent rise in sales to £1.86m between 25 November and 2 December, with Black Friday transactions up almost 30 per cent.



Angling Direct said profit was up just under 50 per cent over the period due to its “selective approach” towards sales, with a maximum discount of 10 per cent applied across its core product ranges.



The firm also said it has opened a new store in Barnsley, taking its total number of sites across the UK to 33



“We are excited to have opened our latest store in Barnsley, which supports the recent opening of the Rotherham store. The new store offers products for all disciplines across this very enthusiastic angling community,” said chief executive Darren Bailey.

“As we seek to cater for all anglers across the UK with a new and modern retail offering, we are continuing to strategically expand our store footprint, as well as enhance our online offering in terms of products, experience and education in order to help raise the profile of angling.”



Shares in Angling Direct ticked up marginally following the announcement.

The firm said its trading was in line with market expectations, adding that it was confident of achieving growth through the second half of the year.

