Andy Murray to head up athlete group at London-based Redrice Ventures

Andy Murray will assemble the Redrice Sports Collective as part of his role at the London firm

Andy Murray will head up a group of athlete advisors as part of his new role as an associate partner at London-based Redrice Ventures.

Murray, 38, is stepping up his interest in investing after calling time on his tennis career last year and ending his coaching arrangement with Novak Djokovic.

The Scot is assembling the Redrice Sports Collective, which will feature “athletes and key decision-makers in sport”, with the firm who, like him, were early backers of British sportswear brand Castore.

“Andy and I firmly believe that the influence of sport on popular culture, and by extension, on consumer brands, has never been more powerful,” Redrice founder and managing partner Tom March told City AM.

“His involvement is shaped by both his investment experience and his background performing at the highest level as an athlete. Andy spends time meeting founders and evaluating the strength of their teams, looking closely at qualities like resilience, ambition, and drive, drawing on his deep understanding of what it takes to consistently perform.

“He is also focused on sourcing deals through his extensive network, regularly bringing compelling investment opportunities to the Redrice team. Finally, he leverages his network to support our portfolio companies, sharing valuable introductions.

“We’re working with two other high-profile individuals who would offer both credible investment experience and proven leadership as we build the Redrice Sports Collective. We look forward to sharing more updates soon.”

Redrice has several investments in lifestyle brands including Puresport, Self Space, Ocean Bottle and Hylo.

Redrice role adds to Murray business interests

Andy Murray’s personal portfolio includes his luxury Cromlix hotel, racket sports court operator Game4Padel and crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

He said: “My tennis career taught me the importance of discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking.

“And for the past few years, I’ve channelled this mindset into investing, where possible focusing on British businesses that have the potential to create lasting impact and positive change. I’ve backed over 40 ventures in sectors from technology to fitness, hospitality to wellness.

“As an investor, I’m driven by the same principles that guided my tennis career – the pursuit of excellence, the importance of teamwork, and the belief that success is achieved through smart decisions and long-term vision.

“It’s difficult to step away from a sport like tennis, which has been so all-consuming for me for so long, and then not have anything to fill that void.

“I’ve seen it before with other athletes, when they haven’t had other interests straight after sport, it becomes hard for them to know who they are. I’m also only 38 years old, so that’s a long time to be retired.

“My plan was always to spend more time on my other business interests once I’d finished playing tennis.”