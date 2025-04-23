Puresport: Finn Russell, Ben Earl and Castore backer in £3.6m fund raise

Finn Russell (above) and Ben Earl have further invested in PuresportN, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Finn Russell looks on during the Scotland Captain’s Run at Allianz Twickenham Stadium on February 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rugby stars Finn Russell and Ben Earl have doubled down on their investment to help London-based sports nutrition brand Puresport raise £3.6m in fresh funding.

Redrice Ventures, an early backer of British sportswear brand Castore, and serial high growth investor Five Seasons Ventures also took part in the latest funding round.

Puresport was founded by former Scotland rugby internationals Adam Ashe and Grayson Hart in 2018 and offers sport and wellness focused supplements.

British and Irish Lion Russell and England ace Earl were already backers of the business but have now invested further as the company looks to expand in the UK and overseas.

“This investment provides the muscle we need to build a category-defining brand that people feel like they belong to,” said Puresport CEO Daniel Temm, a former Newcastle Falcons and England Sevens rugby player.

“We have a plan to scale – in the UK, the US, and beyond – while staying profitable and true to our purpose. But our real goal is to build something that lasts – a brand that shapes the future of performance nutrition, one that people wear proudly, shout about, and feel connected to.”

Redrice founding partner Robert Senior, a former global CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, said Puresport had “the potential to redefine their category”.

He added: “That’s what we saw with Castore in performance wear, and what we now see in Puresport for performance wellness.

Puresport offers supplements for fitness and wellness

“With a clear philosophy, strong leadership, and real momentum behind it, this brand is well placed to lead the way for a new generation of wellness.”

The company has targeted recreational runners, with Strava data showing a nine per cent increase in races logged last year. It comes ahead of the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

Temm said: “Our ambition is to support people around the world across every part of their health journey, and to do it in a way that lasts. We’re not here for the hype. We’re here For the Long Run.”