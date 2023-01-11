Tory MP Andrew Bridgen slammed for ‘disgraceful’ tweet comparing delay in vaccine data to the Holocaust

Andrew Bridgen and his controversial comments

A suspended Tory MP has been criticised for “disgraceful” comments, appearing to compare the delay in releasing safety data on Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust.

Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, took to Twitter this morning sharing an article from ZeroHedge, entitled “CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines”.

The backbench politician said: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust”.

His tweet was widely condemned, with fellow Tory MP Simon Clarke calling it “disgraceful.”

Simon Clarke was among those to condemn Bridgen’s tweet

When asked for comment, a Conservative Party spokesman: “The vaccine is the best defence that we have against COVID.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.”

Earlier in the week, Andrew Bridgen was found to have displayed a “very cavalier” attitude to the rules in a series of lobbying breaches, leading to him being suspended from the Commons for five days.

Andrew Bridgen has been asked for comment.