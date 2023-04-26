MP Andrew Bridgen expelled by Tories over tweet on Covid data and the Holocaust

Andrew Bridgen and his controversial comments

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party over a controversial tweet saying the the delay in releasing safety data on Covid-19 vaccines was the worst crime since the Holocaust.

The The MP for North West Leicestershire condemned his expulsion “under false pretences” and claimed it represented the “toxic culture which plagues our political system.

He was suspended from the party and also the commons after he took to Twitter in January sharing an article from ZeroHedge, entitled “CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines”.

The backbench politician said: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust”.

His remarks were universally condemned as with Tory MP Simon Clarke calling it “disgraceful”, and the then chief whip Simon Hart saying he had “crossed a line, causing great offence in the process”.

In a statement to City A.M., Bridge said: “My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the toxic culture which plagues our political system. Above all else this is an issue of freedom of speech.

“No elected Member of Parliament should ever be penalised for speaking on behalf of their constituents and those who have no such voice or platform.

“As a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout amongst other issues such as net zero, illegal immigration, and political corruption the Party has been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice, speech, and liberty. I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

A Tory spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on 12th April following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”