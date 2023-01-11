Tory MP Andrew Bridgen suspended by Tories for tweet about delay in vaccine data and Holocaust

Andrew Bridgen and his controversial comments

MP Andrew Bridgen has been suspended by the Tories for a “disgraceful” tweet, appearing to say the delay in releasing safety data on Covid-19 vaccines was the worst crime since the Holocaust.

The MP for North West Leicestershire, took to Twitter this morning sharing an article from ZeroHedge, entitled “CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines”.

The backbench politician said: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust”.

His tweet was widely condemned, with fellow Tory MP Simon Clarke calling it “disgraceful.”

Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process. As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”

Simon Clarke was among those to condemn Bridgen’s tweet

When asked for comment, a Conservative Party spokesman: “The vaccine is the best defence that we have against COVID.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.”

Earlier in the week, Andrew Bridgen was found to have displayed a “very cavalier” attitude to the rules in a series of lobbying breaches, leading to him being suspended from the Commons for five days.

Andrew Bridgen has been asked for comment.