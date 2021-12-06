Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

An update from Partner, Head of Energy, Jonathan Parr

To watch the update video in full, visit: https://doceo.tv/funds/triple-point-energy-infrastructure/

The Investment objective of Triple Point Energy Infrastructure is to generate total return for investors comprising sustainable and growing income and capital preservation with the opportunity for capital growth. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of Eneregy Efficiency investments in the United Kingdom, in sub-sectors such as electricity and heat generation, which contribute towards demonstrable energy savings and provide long term contracts with high quality industrial, governmental and corporate Counterparties.