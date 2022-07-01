Amundi plans UK expansion to focus on wealthy Brits

Amundi is seeking to expand in the UK and serve the country’s £1.3 trillion wealth market.

Europe’s biggest asset manager is aiming to build a UK-based marketing team in an effort to target its funds to the country’s wealthy, Bloomberg reported today.

The French firm has a relatively small presence in the UK with just over 200 employees and £47bn of assets under management.

It has total assets under management of about £1.88 trillion and over 100m clients.

The asset manager is seeking to get more wealth managers to place its funds into their clients’ portfolios and make its name more visible, Bloomberg said, with plans not finalised yet and a decision likely in the coming months.

Amundi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.