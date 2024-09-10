Jason Windsor appointed Abrdn’s permanent boss

Asset manager Abrdn has appointed finance chief Jason Windsor as its new permanent chief executive following Stephen Bird’s abrupt resignation in May.

Windsor, who had already taken over as CEO on an interim basis, will receive a base salary of £800,000 per year. His salary as CFO was £675,000, while Bird’s base pay for 2023 was £875,000.

While Abrdn’s search process to fill the permanent role considered both internal and external candidates, Windsor had reportedly been the favoured contender since at least the start of August.

He joined Abrdn in October 2023 from housebuilder Persimmon, where he was also CFO. Before that, he spent 12 years at insurance giant Aviva, serving as CFO for three years.

Bird’s decision to step down in May surprised the City. His four-year tenure was marked by deep outflows of client cash at the FTSE 250 money manager and a much-mocked rebranding following its demerger with the old Standard Life insurance business.

The company was twice ejected from the FTSE 100 during his time at the top, with shares in the firm shedding around half their value.

Ian Jenkins is due to stay on as Abrdn’s interim CFO. The firm has launched a search process to find a permanent appointment.

Windsor said on Tuesday: “I am honoured to have been chosen to lead Abrdn. I see significant headroom in each of our three core businesses, with the potential to generate a step-change in performance for our clients and customers, and for our shareholders.

“My job now is to work with the talented team at Abrdn to realise this opportunity and to build a more efficient, growing business with a culture that sustains long-term success.”

Douglas Flint, Abrdn’s chair, commented: “I am delighted that Jason emerged from what was a very thorough process as the unanimous choice of the board to lead Abrdn in its next phase.

“He has made a huge impression both internally and externally since he joined Abrdn, particularly as someone whose actions evidence he cares deeply about our clients and customers and our people.”