Amigo lifts suspension of shares after winning High Court approval for compensation plan

Amigo Loans won approval for a compensation scheme for customers who were mis-sold loans.

Loans provider Amigo has lifted its suspension of the listing of the company’s ordinary shares.

The measure was put in place at the company’s request yesterday, to prevent “asymmetric” reveals of inside information at its public court hearing influencing its stock market performance.

The company is not aware of any inside information which has not been updated to the market.

Yesterday, Amigo took a major step towards resuming lending today as it won High Court approval for a compensation scheme for customers that were mis-sold loans by the firm.

It will sanction a scheme that will see victims pocket at least £112m between them, with £15m raised from a share issue.

Amigo now needs to secure FCA permission to begin lending, but the firm’s boss Gary Jennison said he was “pleased” with the court’s decision.