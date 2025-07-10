Amex business travel boss: ‘London must feel safe if we want professionals to keep coming’

LONDON, UK: Drew Crawley (President) from Amex GBT in the new Farringdon office on 29 March 2025 (Picture by Nick Morrish)

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Amex travel head honcho Andrew Crawley takes us through his career, and his reflections on the City, in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Andrew Crawley

Andrew Crawley Job title: President, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT)

President, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) Previous roles: Hop-picking, teaching and senior leadership at travel companies like British Airways and IAG.

Hop-picking, teaching and senior leadership at travel companies like British Airways and IAG. Age: 59

59 Born: Westminster

Westminster Lives: Clerkenwell

Clerkenwell Studied: Queen Mary University of London

Queen Mary University of London Talents: Wind surfing

Wind surfing Biggest perk of the job? The opportunity to see the world and work with the best team in the business.

The opportunity to see the world and work with the best team in the business. Coffee order: Black Americano

Black Americano Cocktail order: Margarita, no ice

Margarita, no ice Favourite book: Heart of Darkness

What was your first job?

My first job ever was picking hops – literally driving a tractor and trailer to harvest the hops at a farm in Kent.

But in terms of my first ‘career’ job, I’d say it was my time as a teacher. Training as an educator really showed me the importance of mentorship and collaboration. Getting to see how diverse young peoples’ skills were at that stage of my career gave me an appreciation for how differently people can contribute and the value of building people up in a way that’s tailored to them.

What was your first role in business?

I worked for an ad agency and British Airways was my client. That’s actually how I first got connected to the airline world, which led to the next chapter of my career – first in BA’s commercial team, then later as a member of its leadership team.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

Working in BA’s London hub in the 2000s and early-2010’s gave me a great perspective on the important role the City plays in connecting the world to the global stage. Seeing the personal connections that were made and the trade flowing across the passenger and cargo networks showed me the symbiotic relationship between travel and trade. It was in those days that I got to witness first-hand the growth of London as a financial centre and an engine for economic growth.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The historical depth and blend of old and new in London has always endeared it to me. From the Amex GBT office in the JJ Mack building in Farringdon, I can see new modern skyscrapers, the Old Bailey and St Pauls all in the same skyline, and more impressively, out the same window. The sheer size of London, and the way the City holds space for the old while embracing the new is something I don’t take for granted.

And one thing you would change?

We need to make sure that London feels safe so that it continues to be a top destination for people and businesses to travel to for personal and professional growth. As it stands, London’s role as a hub between major markets makes it a highly attractive place for bringing internal teams together or establishing events – we cannot let that change.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or dinner?

It’s hard to pick just one, because every dinner I have with Willie Walsh, the current president of IATA and my old boss at British Airways, is immensely insightful. And great fun.

And who do you look up to?

My YPO (Young Presidents’ Organisation) forum. The six of us have been each other’s counsel for the last 15 years.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Someone once encouraged me to recruit people smarter than I am. This approach has led me to have the honour of leading several truly diverse and collaborative teams and working with people that I get to both lead and learn from.

And the worst?

Being the most vocal person in the room, having the last word, etc. It’s been my experience as a leader that you need to create an environment that makes space for both the loud and soft voices. Just because someone isn’t immediately jumping into the ring and vocalising an opinion doesn’t mean they don’t have something valuable to contribute. If you only make space for the loud voices, you will miss out on important perspectives.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Not optimistic but resilient, which is what you become after 30 years in the travel industry.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

The Quality Chophouse in Exmouth Market. Not only is the food and service always impeccable, but it’s another example of the blending of old and new that London does so well. For a restaurant that pre-dates the Olympic Games to still feel so current, without losing its historic charm, is really something.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Ivy Club – they do a great margarita!

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I’m going to Hossegor in southwestern France with my wife, our children and their partners.