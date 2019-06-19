Wednesday 19 June 2019 3:42 pm
American Airlines picks up 50 Airbus A321XLR models
Share
American Airlines has picked up an order of 50 of the latest Airbus aircraft at the Paris air show. American Airlines, the world’s largest airline and Airbus operator, has bought 50 of the aerospace giant’s A321XLR aircraft, the new longer-range version of Airbus’ A321neo. Read more: Airbus wins orders over Boeing at Paris air show On top of today’s order, American Airlines has outstanding orders for 115 A321neos and A321XLRs from Airbus.
Airbus has proven to be the big winner of the Paris air show, the industry’s biggest event alongside Farnborough in the UK.
Read more: BA owner signs up for 200 Boeing jets
On Monday it won a $4.1bn (£3.2bn) order from Virgin Atlantic for 14 of its A330-900neo models, with an additional six as options, which it claims are the cleanest and greenest fleet on offer.
Airbus launched its A321XLR jet at the show, a model that has been picked up by aircraft leasing giant Air Lease Corp. The firm said it had bought 100 planes from Airbus, including 27 of the new jets.
Share