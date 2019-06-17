Airbus wins orders over Boeing at Paris air show

Airbus has picked up a number of orders at the Paris air show, capitalising on the troubles suffered by Boeing over its 737 jets. Airbus has won a $4.1bn (£3.2bn) order from Virgin Atlantic for 14 of its A330-900neo models, with an additional six as options, which it claims are the cleanest and greenest fleet on offer. The new planes replace the A330-300 and are more carbon efficient and less noisy. The aircraft is powered by the Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engine which entered service in November last year. Airbus launched its A321XLR jet at the show, a model that has been picked up by aircraft leasing giant Air Lease Corp. The firm said it had bought 100 planes from Boeing, including 27 of the new jets.Last month Boeing completed the development of a software update for its 737 Max planes as it tries to get them back in the air. The jets were grounded across the world following two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia within a five-month timeframe.