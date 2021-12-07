American Airlines boss to step down after 20 years in the business

American Airlines’ boss Doug Parker will step down as chief executive from the end of March.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

American Airlines’ boss Doug Parker announced today he will step down as the carrier’s chief executive at the end of March, retaining his role as chairman.

Parker’s announcement caused the airline’s shares to go up 2.4 per cent to $18.36 at market opening.

“After a legendary 35-year career in aviation, our CEO, Doug Parker, will be handing over the reins of American Airlines to our President, Robert Isom, at the end of March,” the company tweeted this morning.

Parker said in a note to staff that if it wasn’t for the pandemic the transition would have happened sooner, Reuters reported.

“While we still have work to do, the recovery from the pandemic is underway and now is the right time to make the transition,” he said.

Considered the longest-serving chief executive of a major US airline, Parker saw aviation through some of its most difficult moments – including 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief executive became the boss of former US carrier America West Airlines, only 10 days before the terrorist attacks, and was brought on board as chief executive when America West merged with US Airways in 2005.

When US Airways and American Airlines combined forces to become the world’s biggest carrier, Parker took over as chairman and chief executive.