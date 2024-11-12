Ambition can carry Newnham to more success

Talents Ambition is looking to land a second Hong Kong win.

HAPPY Valley in Hong Kong hosts its regular midweek-programme today with nine races, featuring the Class Three Hok Yuen Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The city track has continued to prove a tough place to find winners for the serious bettors recently, with just three winning favourites from the last 35 races.

Champion jockey Zac Purton had to come to the rescue aboard heavily supported Chill Chibi in the last race a week ago to avoid another whitewash for favourite backers.

Maybe with the action taking place on the ‘B’ track which, favouring gallopers with low draw numbers, that statistic could go some way in helping beleaguered bettors find a winner, but, a word of warning, there are heavy clouds circling the city which could bring rain during the action.

Trainer David Hayes could also do with a change of fortune at present, with his stable, who were firing in winners left right and centre earlier in the season, having come to a grinding halt with no wins to show from their last 36 runners.

Of course, with so many potential superstars housed in his yard, including winning machine Ka Ying Rising who steps out on to the turf again on Sunday, his luck is bound to change, but best advice is to tread warily until he gets that all-important winner.

Improving light-weight Soleil Fighter represents his stable in the main event at 2.15pm, having gone close over the course and distance a fortnight ago, and is likely to be one of the market leaders on that form.

He does, however, face some strong opposition in Fighting Machine and striking grey galloper TALENTS AMBITION.

The latter proved a costly failure when a beaten odds-on favourite on the all-weather surface at Sha Tin last month, running out of fuel in the closing stages after looking sure to win.

Trainer Mark Newnham put that down to still needing the run to get fully fit and has been aboard him in three of his recent track work gallops, as a prep for this contest.

The four-year-old has always been highly regarded by his trainer and is likely to be aimed at HK Classic series races in January.

With jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle an eye-catching booking, he is capable of getting back to winning ways from his attractive handicap mark.

The Hayes stable saddle potentially exciting galloper ROMANTIC SON in the Fung Mo Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian import was considered a ‘good thing’ when overturned on his debut three weeks back, getting caught in the closing stages after powering into the lead.

He will have learnt plenty from his first run and this time, with Purton staying loyal and coming from a favourable gate in three, he should make no mistake.

POINTERS

Talents Ambition 2.15pm Happy Valley

Romantic Son 2.50pm Happy Valley