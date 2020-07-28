Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp trial as 'incredibly painful'

Amber Heard has described ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel trial at the High Court as “incredibly painful”, adding that it has been “traumatic” to broadcast intimate details of her life to the public over the past few weeks.

Depp is suing the Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and the Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton over an article from April 2018 that referred to Depp as a “wifebeater”, and which claimed there was “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked his wife at the time.

NGN is relying on 14 separate accounts of alleged domestic violence against Heard in its defence case. Depp strongly denies the allegations.

Speaking outside the High Court today, Heard said it had been “traumatic” for details of her life to be forensically examined as part of the three-week trial.

Heard said she “just wanted to move on with my life” after reliving her breakup with Depp along with “traumatic and intimate” details of her life being “broadcast to the entire world”.

She added: “I travelled her to the UK to testify as a witness to assist the court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life.

“I did not file this lawsuit, and despite its significance I would have preferred not to be here in court. It has been incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, to have my motives — my truth — questioned, and have the most intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world.

“I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice. Although I did not bring up this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and the more important legal matters being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She thanked the support of her legal team and the “very diligent and kind court staff and the police”, who she desired as “sensitive” in keeping her safe during her time on the witness stand.

It comes as Depp’s libel suit against NGN rounded off today after more than three weeks at the High Court.