Amazon to launch Prime Video on Sky 'in time for Christmas'

The Amazon Prime Video app will launch on Sky Q, Sky Ticket and NOW TV devices from 14 December – just in time for Christmas.

The news follows a new multi-year partnership agreement between the two companies, which brings Sky services to Amazon devices and vice versa.

The move is the latest example of aggregation from Sky as it looks to collate all the different streaming services onto its Sky Q platform.

The app will now appear alongside other big streaming services Netflix and Disney Plus.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: ”Customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video,” says Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky.

Football fans will be pleased with this news as they will now be able to switch between Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sports via the one platform, meaning they can now watch all the live Premier League games without switching devices for the first time.

”It’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport, including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of 20 English Premier League games this December”, says Jay Marine, vice president of Amazon Prime Worldwide.

