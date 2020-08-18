Amazon to create 3,500 new jobs as it plots return to office

Amazon today unveiled plans to create 3,500 new jobs as it gears up to return to office life with an expanded physical presence across the US.

The new corporate jobs will be based in the ecommerce giant’s tech hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego.

Amazon said it plans to invest at least $1.4bn (£1.1bn) in the plan, which will see the company increase its total office space by more than 900,000 square feet.

This includes a new 630,000 square foot office at the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building in Manhattan, which Amazon bought from Wework earlier this year for a reported $1bn.

The newly expanded teams will support various parts of the business, including Amazon Web Services, Alexa and the company’s online grocery division Amazon Fresh.

“These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools,” said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of human resources at Amazon.

“We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce.”

Amazon has previously said its office employees will be allowed to work from home until 8 January 2021.

However, the huge expansion plans signal the tech company’s desire to bring its workforce back into the office following the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy differs from that of other Silicon Valley tech firms. Google employees can work from home until at least summer next year, while Facebook expects half its staff to work remotely over the next decade and Twitter will allow all employees to work from home permanently.