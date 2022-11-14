Amazon to slash 10,000 corporate and tech jobs – reports

E-commerce behemoth Amazon is mulling laying off around 10,000 people, it has been reported.

According to a report in The New York Times, redundancies for corporate and technology roles could begin as early as this week, people with knowledge of the matter said.

This would mark the biggest jobs culling in the US tech giant’s history and comes shortly after the announcement of mass cuts at tech firms Twitter and Meta last week.

Job losses will centre on the devices division, which includes its virtual assistant technology Alexa, plus its retail arm and human resources.

The New York Times cited anonymous sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Amazon has been approached for comment by CityA.M.

More to follow…