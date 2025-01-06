Amazon broadband coming to the UK in challenge to Elon Musk’s Starlink

Amazon has plans to launch over 3,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Amazon has announced its plans to enter the UK’s broadband market, intensifying its long-standing rivalry with tech tycoon competitor Elon Musk and his satellite internet constellation, Starlink.

Through its Project Kuiper initiative, the tech giant revealed its intentions to provide high-speed internet to homes, businesses and government customers across the UK.

The move, which was disclosed in filings with Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, signalled Amazon’s efforts to compete with Starlink, which already has an established presence in the market.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has launched over 6,700 satellites since 2019.

On the other hand, Amazon has yet to deploy operational satellites for Kuiper. However, it has plans to launch over 3,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Amazon broadband rollout plans

Amazon aims to start its service as early as 2025. It’s seeking access to specific spectrum brands in the UK to enable its first-generation system, paving the way for second-generation satellites.

The project aims to target “hard to serve areas”, the Sunday Telegraph reported, addressing connectivity gaps where traditional broadbands fall short.

The filings revealed that Amazon’s service planned to cater to retail, business and government clients, offering a potential alternative to Starlink.

By 2025, Starlink will have accumulated an estimated 87,000 customers, and its service offering speeds of up to 250mbps, according to reports.

Kuiper’s arrival promised to disrupt the market and intensify the competition between both tech leaders while highlighting the broader race to bridge the digital divide.

With Ofcom reviewing Kuiper’s application, the prospect of affordable, high speed broadband in remote areas became a focus.

Kuiper’s targeting of underserved regions mirrors Starlink’s strategy but promises to offer consumers greater choice

Amazon refused to comment.