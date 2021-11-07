Amazon accused of misleading customers with delivery times

Amazon has been accused of misleading customers by moving deliveries to a later date when customers go to checkout to pay.

Customers who click ‘Buy now’ do not get an option to bring forward their delivery date, and the online retailer has faced backlash from Amazon Prime users.

Resolver, an independent issue resolution service, reported the complaints were focused on the misleading nature of the delays rather than the delays itself.

Some argue that Amazon needs to be more transparent about their delivery dates, especially with the ongoing supply chain issues.

Others have suggested that there is a ranking for delivery urgency within the business model.

The complaints also comes at a time where the Post Office has urged shoppers to place online orders as quickly as possible to ensure deliveries arrive in time for Christmas, suggesting delivery delays are inevitable, even for the likes of Amazon.

In response to the complaints resolution service, Resolver, Amazon stated that they do “present a variety of delivery options”, dismissing any intentional duping.

This is not the first time the online giant has been accused of being disingenuous.

Back in 2018, Amazon’s one-day delivery ad for Prime members was banned as misleading.

The Advertising Standards Authority received 280 complaints, mostly from Prime customers who reported not receiving their packages within a day.

It said the ad “must not appear again in its current form” and Amazon must make clear that “a significant proportion” of Prime items were not available for next-day delivery.