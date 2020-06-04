Alok Sharma self-isolates while awaiting coronavirus test result

Business secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after he was visibly unwell in the House of Commons chamber yesterday.

Sharma is currently self-isolating as he awaits his test result, with Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis saying today that it was hopefully just severe hayfever.

The business secretary was visibly uncomfortable during a House of Commons debate yesterday as he mopped his face on multiple occasions with a handkerchief.

Sharma’s illness immediately caused concern from some MPs who were already unhappy about the government’s scrapping of virtual parliament this week.

Kilometre-long queues were seen this week when MPs were forced to vote in person while socially distancing.

A group of Tory backbenchers, led by Karen Bradley, complained the new plans put MPs with pre-existing conditions at risk.

Yesterday, Labour backbencher John McDonnell tweeted: “I wish Alok Sharma a speedy recovery, but this confirms that lives of both staff and MPs are being put at risk in parliament.”

The government has since performed a partial U-turn on its parliamentary procedural plan and will now allow MPs that are vulnerable to Covid-19 to vote by proxy.

The Telegraph reports that the government is also set to U-turn on the kilometre-long “conga queues” and is looking at allowing MPs to vote by swiping an electronic card.

Lewis told the BBC today that Sharma may not have coronavirus, but is still self-isolating.

“I don’t want to be premature because Alok, who I wish well and hope he recovers quickly, may well have had severe hayfever, we’re not sure yet,” Lewis said.

“He has had a test, he is self-isolating as you say, to take the correct precaution.”