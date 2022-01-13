Almost two in five Brits likely to book a holiday overseas

Almost two in five Brits are likely to book a holiday overseas, according to a study by staff scheduling platform Planday.

The research – carried out on 2,000 respondents in December – has revealed that 62 per cent of millennials are planning to jet overseas, followed by 60 per cent of people aged 35-44. The majority of people aged over 55 have instead said they didn’t feel confident enough to travel this year.

Europe emerged as the the place of choice for most Brits, as 33 per cent of respondents said they would travel to the continent, followed by North America and Asia with 5 per cent of respondents each.

Commenting on the research, Planday’s director of UK sales & global partnerships Donna Torres said: “It’s likely that travel may have changed for the foreseeable and people’s wants and needs may look a little different compared to a couple of years ago.

“Holiday hesitation is definitely a real concept but it’s brilliant to see so many people embracing the change and packing their bags ready for some much-needed sunshine and hotel stays along the way.”

More thorough hygiene measures and more digitisation were among the most prevalent expectations tourists have from the tourism and travel industry.

“2022 is set to be huge for the industry. Holiday firms must start planning ahead, think about hiring in advance, invest in the right technologies, improve customer communication and increase hygiene measures,” Torres added.

“Making all of these small changes now will make it much easier to manage bookings and meet customers’ needs.”

The news comes on the same day the French Government decided to lift its ban on UK travellers. From tomorrow, double-jabbed Brits will be able to travel to the country for tourism and not have to quarantine. A Covid test taken within 24 hours before departure will still be required.