Allwyn UK boss: The National Lottery is not gambling

The CEO of Allwyn UK, Andria Vidler, is the latest guest on City AM’s Boardroom Uncovered show. Credit – Getty

The boss of Allwyn UK has insisted the National Lottery is not gambling, despite the company being regulated by the Gambling Commission.

Andria Vidler, in the latest episode of City AM‘s Boardroom Uncovered show, sought to set the National Lottery apart from betting giants such as Bet365, Betfred and PaddyPower.

Also as part of the episode – which is available to watch on YouTube and download as a podcast – Vidler opened up about her aim to encourage the British public to spend a few pounds extra on the National Lottery.

The CEO said this would help Allwyn UK invest in the National Lottery, continue its digital transformation as well as increase the amount of money that is donated to good causes – and to prize money.

Vidler also set out how much in every £1 that’s spent on the National Lottery is distributed.

National Lottery boss: ‘Spend more and good causes will benefit’

She said: “In every lottery pound the operator takes 1p – not a high percentage.

“We have costs that go to all the retailers and there are costs of running the business so that in total about eight per cent.

“The Treasury takes 12 per cent – it’s quite a fair chunk.

“Prize money is a significant chunk and about 25p in every £1 goes to good causes.”

Asked how different the breakdown is compared to when Camelot, the previous operator, was in charge, Vidler added: “There was a slightly different mechanic in license, one, two and three, which meant that Camelot could make more money on different products.

“That’s all gone and now we are completely aligned. So if I can grow good causes, then I help grow profit for us.

“There is no way of me taking more profit unless good causes have benefited equally. So it’s completely fair.

“I think the regulator made some very good changes when it introduced that new structure in the full license.”