Allmankind has speed to shake-up Shishkin

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor

PLENTY had billed the potential match-up between Shishkin and Energumene in the Sporting Life Arkle (1.55pm) as the race of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Sadly, the news emerged late last week that the latter had met with a set back in training and the duel of the meeting was off, clearing the way for Shishkin to pick up the two-mile novice crown without a punch being exchanged.

However, there are enough reasons to suggest that this may not be the walk in the park bookmakers and punters are expecting and you are a braver man than me if you are keen to hoover up the 1/2 on offer with Fitzdares.

Don’t get me wrong, Shishkin is about as exciting a novice chaser as you can get and it is more than likely that he will win this and in 12 months’ time he will be favourite for the Champion Chase.

It’s just I thought he was workmanlike rather than brilliant at Doncaster last time and the form of the stable is a continued source of worry.

His class may just get him through this assignment, but he didn’t look in love with the track when winning last year’s Supreme Novices’ and only ever looked like winning yards from the line.

There are only the five rivals for him to worry about here, but I just feel that Dan Skelton’s ALLMANKIND will make life incredibly uncomfortable for the hot favourite.

He ran some good horses into the ground when winning the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown back in December and prepared for this by shouldering a penalty in the Kingmaker at Warwick.

Those relentless front-running victories demonstrated his slick jumping technique, despite one blip late on at Warwick, and he will take some catching here if he finds his rhythm.

He can be backed at 9/2 and I’m convinced there will be a moment to trade out in-running on the betting exchanges, if that’s your bag.

In fact, there could easily be a point turning for home when I think he will trade as favourite in-running when still on the bridle and with Shishkin potentially off the bridle in behind.

Arguably the Skelton’s best chance of an opening day success is Roksana in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (3.40pm).

She’s been in brilliant form this winter and finished fourth in this race 12 months ago having won it back in 2019.

Sunday night’s rain will have only helped her chances and she will have plenty of supporters at 3/1 with Fitzdares.

However, she meets a really smart mare in CONCERTISTA,who was an impressive winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle here last year.

She has won both starts in Ireland so far this campaign and may just have too much speed for Roksana.

The pair look head and shoulders above their opposition, and I’d be surprised if they didn’t finish first and second with Concertista the call at 11/10 with Fitzdares.

POINTERS

Allmankind 1.55pm Cheltenham (Tuesday)

Concertista 3.40pm Cheltenham (Tuesday)