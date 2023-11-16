Allfunds partners with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to strategise sale amid gauging takeover interest

Allfunds is in the early stages of approaching buyout firms, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.

The fund distribution platform is looking at Civen, CVC Capital Partners and Permira as potential suitors. KKR & Co and Warburg Pincus are also reportedly in the running.

Bloomberg said that Allfunds is working with advisers at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup on a strategic view that could lead to a sale. The sources said deliberations were at an early stage, however, and that there could be no certainty of a transaction.

The potential buyer would need to win the support of French lender BNP Paribas and US private equity firm Hellman and Freidman which own a combined 46 per cent stake in the group.

Allfunds has a market capitalisation of €3.63bn.

Earlier this year, Euronext, Europe’s largest stock exchange, made a €5.5 billion offer for the firm but later dropped its pursuit. Allfunds had also attracted takeover interest from German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse back in 2020.