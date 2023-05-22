Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling merger to forge £2.7bn law firm

By:

The proposed firm will be called Allen Overy Shearman Sterling

Law firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced plans to merge late last night, in a move which would create a firm with approximately $3.4bn (£2.7bn) in combined revenues.

The tie up marks one of the biggest legal mergers in recent history, forging a firm with 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices around the world.

The new firm will be known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman for short.

“This is truly a game-changing moment for both firms,” Adam Hakki, senior partner at Shearman &
Sterling, said.

The proposed merger is subject to a vote of the partners at both firms.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.