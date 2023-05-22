Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling merger to forge £2.7bn law firm

The proposed firm will be called Allen Overy Shearman Sterling

Law firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced plans to merge late last night, in a move which would create a firm with approximately $3.4bn (£2.7bn) in combined revenues.

The tie up marks one of the biggest legal mergers in recent history, forging a firm with 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices around the world.

The new firm will be known as Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman for short.

“This is truly a game-changing moment for both firms,” Adam Hakki, senior partner at Shearman &

Sterling, said.

The proposed merger is subject to a vote of the partners at both firms.