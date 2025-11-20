“All Genetic Diseases Could be Cured within a Decade”, Hears Dubai Future Forum

All known genetic diseases could be cured within the next decade thanks to major advances in gene editing, a leading scientist told the Dubai Future Forum 2025. Discussing his company’s research, Dr. Trevor Martin, Co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, described “a one-time cure that will reshape the healthcare system as we know it.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120548681/en/

Opening the forum, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, introduced the concept of “national cognitive potential”, arguing that countries in the future will gain a competitive edge in fields like AI by leveraging the collective cognitive strength of their societies.

In another session, Dr. Nikku Madhusudhan, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, said there is a “good chance” humanity will discover life on another planet—possibly in the next decade. He explained that scientists are now detecting signs of carbon-based molecules on distant exoplanets, adding: “In my mind, the question is not whether we will find life, because there’s a good chance we will—the question is: are we prepared to find life as we don’t know it?”

Ahead of the forum, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach confirmed that the company, in partnership with Majid Al-Futtaim, completed the first AI-agent commerce transaction in Dubai, with a pair of cinema tickets purchased entirely by an artificial intelligence agent.

During the forum, Beatrice Wilson, a UNICEF Youth Foresight Fellowship fellow from Ghana, presented research revealing that many young people now rely on generative AI platforms for schoolwork rather than approaching teachers directly, driven by concerns about judgement or criticism in traditional classroom settings.

The forum highlighted several major insights and predictions shaping humanity’s trajectory. Speakers noted that in summer 2025, solar energy surpassed nuclear energy production for the first time, signalling a major shift in the global energy landscape. Experts also forecast that by 2028, nearly a third of Fortune 500 CEOs will have digital twins, and that by 2060, for every 100 people employed, 52 will be outside the workforce. Participants heard that 80% of global genomic data currently comes from individuals of European descent, prompting calls for wider representation. It was also revealed that the UAE is planning a research base in Antarctica capable of hosting more than 50 scientists.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120548681/en/

Contact

Sara Al Qarout

salqarout@apcoworldwide.com

Abstract

“All Genetic Diseases Could be Cured within a Decade”, Hears Dubai Future Forum

Dubai Future Forum 2025 (Photo: AETOSWire) Company Logo