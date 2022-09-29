All change at the top of Vodafone as two members of executive committee retire

Johan Wibergh and Rosemary Martin

It’s all change at the top of Vodafone as the company announces two members of its top committee have retired.

Rosemary Martin and Johan Wibergh will step away from their roles after almost 20 years working for the company collectively.

Martin retires as croup general counsel and secretary while Wibergh leaves as the group’s chief technology officer.

The phone company announced their replacements as Maaike de Bie, as new GGC and GS, while Scott Petty will become its new CTO and Alberto Ripepi is the new Chief Network Officer.

Read more AJ Bell chair resigns after founder Bell is denied board seat

Martin leaves after 40 years working in the law with a particular focus on inclusion and climate change, and having worked as General Counsel at eight FTSE and 1 Fortune 500 firms.

Wibergh drove Vodafone’s technology strategy including the creation of a Europe-wide team, as well as making it a broadband and 5G leader.

“I want to thank Johan and Rosemary for their leadership, legacy, and significant contributions to Vodafone’s success through strong, diverse, and innovative teams. I have deeply enjoyed working with them and wish them a rewarding and enjoyable next phase in their lives,” said Nick Read, CEO Vodafone Group.

“I am pleased to have both Scott and Alberto jointly lead Vodafone Technology with their extensive knowledge of the Group and our transformative agenda. We are excited to have Maaike join Vodafone.”