All aboard the Northern Express to pull away from Ascot rivals

Northern Express placed seventh in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

THERE is Classic action across the Irish Sea on Saturday as the Curragh hosts the Irish Oaks.

It’s a race that oftens turns into a Ballydoyle benefit and this renewal looks the same, with Epsom heroine Minnie Hauk currently long odds-on.

I don’t have a bet in mind for this yet, but it’d be worth listening to the Punter Podcast later in the week to see if that changes, as the inclement weather conditions in County Kildare could play a big part in the outcome.

The rest of this weekend’s action doesn’t particularly engage me, and I’m keener to have a look at next Saturday’s King George card from Ascot.

The King George itself is another race that will require frequent weather-watching, as plenty of the leading contenders want different racing surfaces.

The 6/1 about Kalpana is interesting if they get the expected rain, but I’ll keep my powder dry for now.

One on the card that does interest me is NORTHERN EXPRESS, who’s right towards the bottom of the market and set to defend his title in the International Handicap.

Michael Dods’ seven-year-old is a veteran campaigner at this stage but there’s plenty of life in him yet as he showed with a belting run at Royal Ascot last month.

He tried to do it the hard way from the front in the searing heat, only to weaken late on as Never So Brave powered to victory, and that rival has since come out and won the Group Two Summer Mile at the same track.

With the form franked, off a two-pound lower mark than when winning last year, and with a bounty of strong Ascot form to his name, there is no way he should be 40/1.

POINTERS ANTE-POST

Northern Express e/w 40/1 International Handicap, Ascot