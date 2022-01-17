Alibaba and Cazoo backed Juro snags $23m in Series B funding round

Juro CEO and co-founder Richard Mabey (Credit: Juro)

Alibaba and Cazoo backed legal tech contract Juro has snagged $23m (£16.8m) in its latest Series B funding round.

The London-based contract automation platform, whose existing investors include Wise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus, is set to use the extra capital to scale up the business.

The latest investment brings Juro’s total raised funds to $31.5m (£23m), after the firm caught the eye of early backers Twitter and Coinbase.

The legal tech firm has its sights set on the US and Europe for further expansion and recruitment.

“Legacy processes using Word, PDFs and email slow things down not only for lawyers but for everyone who handles contracts,” said CEO and co-founder Richard Mabey, a former corporate and M&A lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

“We started Juro in order to make legal contracts frictionless and accessible to everyone.”

Juro already has a 6,000-strong client list, including Cazoo, Deliveroo and Trustpilot.