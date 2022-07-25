Aldi raises pay for 26,000 shop staff with Londoners to be paid £11.95 an hour

Aldi has announced it is raising store assistant pay further, with Londoners to receive £11.95 minimum per hour from the autumn.

The discount supermarket said this pay increase means it retains the crown of the country’s best-paying grocer, with store assistants outside the M25 to receive a base pay of £10.50 an hour.

Some 26,000 staff members will benefit from the increase, with the investment in pay hitting £43m this year so far following an initial pay increase earlier this year.

It comes as supermarkets are battling against rivals with staff pay, as well as promotions and discounts for shoppers amid a cost of living crisis.

The pay increase represents an increase of 40p per hour to staff’s current hourly rate, with Aldi stating it was the only supermarket to offer paid breaks.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving local communities across the country. Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Shareholders at Sainsbury’s voted against the supermarket aligning itself with the Living Wage Foundation earlier this month.