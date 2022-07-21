Now hiring: Aldi launches recruitment drive for 1,000 new logistics roles

Aldi is the latest firm to take part in a logistics recruitment boom, creating some 1,000 roles across the country over the next year.

The discount supermarket wants to expand its distribution, transport and maintenance teams at its 11 regional distribution centres across the country.

It comes as retailers are facing a race for distribution and warehouse space, after a pandemic e-commerce frenzy.

A recruitment drive will include both full-time and part-time jobs, with salaries of up to £19.80 per hour.

Aldi, which currently has a store estate of around 960 sites and a 38,000-strong workforce, is anticipated to carve out 2,000 permanent jobs across the UK this year.

“As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites across the country to make that possible,” Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said.

“As well as market-leading pay and benefits, being an Aldi colleague means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people to our distribution centres to become a part of our success.”

The budget brand has been gaining market share in recent months as it seeks to appeal to cash-strapped shoppers looking for cheaper weekly shops.

According to the latest Kantar data, Aldi now has a 9.1 per cent market share, having boosted sales by 11.3 per cent versus the previous year.