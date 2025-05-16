EXAMPLE COPY BELOW – INTRODUCTION INTO ALDGATE CONNECT TO GO HERE ONCE RECEIVED:
In April 2020, the local business community voted to establish a formal Business Improvement District (BID) in Aldgate, after the success of its predecessor – The Aldgate Partnership (TAP). The BID allows local businesses and communities to have an input into the development of the area.
The BID operates in 5-year terms. Through a mandatory business levy and voluntary contributions, the BID will raise £3.9m over its first term, with the funds going directly into those projects that the community needs the most.
Aldgate straddles two boroughs – City of London and Tower Hamlets – and our team work in partnership with both local authorities to champion local business, and turn Aldgate into a better area to live, work and visit.