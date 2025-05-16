Around The World In 80 Lunches

Around the World in 80 Lunches – No Passport Required

You could spend your lunch hour doomscrolling at your desk, or you could take a trip from Malaysia to Mexico without leaving E1. And frankly, we know which one sounds better.

Petticoat Lane and the surrounding streets have quietly transformed into one of London’s most diverse food hubs – a lunchtime destination where crossing continents takes less time than queuing for Pret. One bite of gyoza, roti or brisket, and you’re halfway around the world.

So close your inbox and ask yourself: where are we off to today?

🇺🇸 America

Towering stacks of pancakes, thick-cut pizza, cupcakes so sweet they should come with a warning – the Americans may do excess, but they do it exceptionally well.

| Eat the Damn Cake | Detroit Pizza | Hummingbird Bakery | The Breakfast Club |

🇪🇸 Spain

Saffron-rich paella, jamón, olives and just enough sunshine in the seasoning to transport you from the Square Mile to the Mediterranean.

| Barcelona Tapas |

🇦🇷 Argentina

For those who like their lunch seared and served with authority. Argentina’s finest cuts, grilled to perfection, without a long-haul flight in sight.

| Bife Argentinian Grill |

🇹🇼 Taiwan

Taiwan’s signature fried chicken – double-crisped and deeply satisfying – is best followed with a bubble tea (or two). A million times better than a McFlurry.

| Ji The Chicken Shop | Ja Bee | Jen Tea |

🇮🇳 India

From hearty thalis to street food snacks and refined curries, India’s flavours are bold, varied and wonderfully complex – and they’re all to be found within a few paces of each other.

| 1947 | Tifinbox | Mumbai Square | Kati Roll Co. |

🇯🇵 Japan

Fresh sashimi, steaming udon, perfectly crisp tempura – Japanese cuisine thrives on precision and purity. Luckily, so do these spots.

| So Restaurant | Gourmet Sushi | Marugame Udon | Yuzu |

🇻🇳 Vietnam

Pho that’s fragrant and restorative, banh mi with the perfect crunch – Vietnamese food is all about harmony, and Petticoat Lane has the balance just right.

| 3 Mien | Hohaki |

🇨🇳 China

Northern-style hotpots, fiery Sichuan noodles, delicate dumplings – it’s a tour of China’s regional flavours without leaving a one-mile radius.

| YeYe Noodles and Dumplings | My Old Place | Noodle & Beer | Chew Fun | Pao Men |

🇮🇹 Italy

Yes, there’s pizza. And pasta. But also burrata flown in from Puglia, Sicilian rice balls, and Amalfi-style seafood. This is Italy beyond the obvious.

| La Paizzetta | Canto Corvino | La Tagliata | Pizza Union | Fazenda |

🇹🇭 Thailand

Pad Thai and green curry are just the start. These kitchens deliver full-bodied flavour with every stir-fry, satay and spoonful.

| Mudmee Thai | Satay Street |

🇬🇧 Great Britain

A well-fried piece of cod, golden chips, a splash of vinegar. Sometimes it’s the simple things that hit the spot – especially on a Friday.

| Happy Days |

🌍 Middle East

Ottolenghi-style elegance meets street food soul – smoky aubergine, creamy tahini, za’atar-dusted everything. It’s a masterclass in plant-forward dining.

| Ottolenghi | Bubala |

🇲🇾 Malaysia

Roti canai cooked fresh, murtabak rich with spice – this is the kind of Malaysian street food you usually have to queue an hour for in Kuala Lumpur.

| Roti King |

🇹🇷 Turkey

Gözleme warm from the griddle, vibrant salads made by hand – comforting, generous, and deeply satisfying.

| Rose’s Kitchen |

🇸🇪 Scandinavia

If cinnamon rolls, hot dogs on mash, and quiet moments of contentment are your vibe, there’s a little corner of Nordic calm waiting.

| Dauns |

🇰🇷 Korea

Bibimbap: the hero of the Korean lunch table. Hearty, healthy, and reliably photogenic – a bowl packed with punch.

| Bibimbap2Go |

🇪🇺 Europe (all of it!)

Modern European dining with a seasonal flourish. One meal at Crispin can take you from Galicia to the Dolomites to a Yorkshire rhubarb farm – all in three courses.

| Crispin |

