Al looks a Claasy contender for the in-form Haggas

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

THERE aren’t many trainers in better form at the moment than William Haggas.

The Newmarket handler has been rattling in the winners in recent weeks and he reeled off an across the card treble on Tuesday, including an 11/2 winner in the opener at Goodwood.

He looks to hold solid claims of continuing the purple patch with the improving AL AASY in Thursday’s Gordon Stakes (2.45pm).

The son of Sea The Stars has always been well-regarded and displayed plenty of that promise when bolting up by 10 lengths in a novice contest at Newmarket in June.

That wasn’t a strong race, but he stepped up again to take the Group Three Bahrain Trophy on his most recent start and he looks a stayer going places.

Haggas’ contender does have to carry a penalty for that success which makes things tougher, especially with his five rivals all holding solid-enough claims.

The main threat looks to be English King, who was so impressive in the Lingfield Derby Trial before finishing sixth in the Investec Derby at Epsom.

As we all know, that was a muddling race to say the least and given the way it was run, as well as an awful draw, Ed Walker’s charge didn’t disgrace himself by any means and certainly deserves another chance here.

However, he’s as short as 5/4, while Al Aasy is a 9/2 chance and I’d much prefer to be with the latter at the prices.

Haggas could have already been celebrating because I’m keen on the chances of YAZAMAN in the proceeding Richmond Stakes (2.15pm) at 9/4.

The two-year-old has been very consistent in his three career starts – winning once and finishing second on the other two occasions.

Both of those seconds were to the hugely progressive Tactical in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and most recently in the July Stakes at the July Meeting.

He’s done nothing wrong in those defeats and although this will be the fastest ground he has encountered, his breeding suggests he’ll be fine on it.

His dam won on fast ground, while his sire, Kodiac, has produced plenty of quick ground-loving horses, so he could actually improve for it.

Tom Marquand takes the ride and he has already been amongst the winners this week as he hunts down Oisin Murphy in the jockeys’ title race.

POINTERS

Yazaman 9/4 2.15pm Goodwood

Al Aasy 9/2 2.45pm Goodwood