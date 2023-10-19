AJ Bell attracts over 50,000 new customers despite ‘challenging market backdrop’

The inflows helped assets under administration grow 11 per cent to a record £70.9bn.

New customers flocked to retail investment firm AJ Bell over the year, but the firm reported that net inflows were down on last year due to a “challenging market backdrop”.

In a trading update covering the year to September, the firm reported it had seen net inflows of £4.2bn into its platform business, which includes its direct-to-consumer platform and its advised model. This was down from £5.8bn last year.

However, customer numbers increased by 50,880 to close at 476,532, up 12 per cent in the year. The inflows helped assets under administration grow 11 per cent to a record £70.9bn.

AJ Bell’s investment management division performed stronger than last year, recording net inflows of £1.65bn, up 57 per cent on last year.

“Our investments business enjoyed another year of significant growth, fuelled by strong demand from advisers and customers for our straightforward and low-cost investment range,” Michael Summersgill, chief executive at AJ Bell said.

Fellow retail investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown also released a trading update today, covering the three months to September – the first quarter in its financial year.

Revenue for the period climbed 13 per cent on last year to £183.8m thanks to £600m of net new business. Active Savings continues to perform well and has been the key driver of net flows as clients favour cash savings over risk based investments, the firm said.

“We continue to see net client growth and positive net new business despite the macroeconomic backdrop and its on-going impact on investor confidence and client behaviour,” new chief executive Dan Olley said.