Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Dan Olley as new chief

Hargreaves Lansdown announced that Dan Olley would take over the reins of the trading platform from next year as Chris Hill prepares to step down after six years in charge.

The retail investment firm said that Hill, who announced he would step down in October, will remain in his role until November next year to ensure an “orderly transition” between the two chiefs.

Olley has been on Hargreaves’ board as a non-executive director since June 2019 and currently heads up analytics firm dunnhumby, where he was appointed CEO in January this year.

“His strong transformation leadership across complex scale businesses and experience of driving growth through digital change is a great match for (Hargreaves Lansdown),” chair Deanna Oppenheimer said in a statement.

“I am delighted that he will be the next CEO of HL,” she added.

The investment platform saw its assets soar during the pandemic as retail investors looked to cash in on volatility on the markets. HL and its peers are now facing up to a slide in their assets however as investors grow more cautious and the ripple of war in Ukraine shake markets.

Shares in Hargeaves Lansdown jumped over two per cent following the announcement this morning.