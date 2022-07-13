Airbus in talks with Delta over additional order

irbus is reportedly in talks with Delta over adding a dozen planes to its order. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Airbus is in talks with US airline Delta to add a dozen more A220 planes to an initial order for 95.

The deal could be completed during next week’s Farnborough Airshow, even though the US carrier is still waiting for the delivery of 39 A220s, sources told Reuters.

Delta – who sent shares tumbling today after it posted a lower-than-expected second quarter profit – is also expected to finalise an order for at least 100 Boeing 737 MAX.

The EU maker – who in recent months snatched North American carriers such Air Canada from underneath the US rival – increased its jet delivery forecast earlier this week.

According to Airbus, deliveries will increase from 39,020 to 39,490 over the next 20 years as soaring fuel bills will prompt carriers to buy new and more energy-efficient planes.

The number of passenger jets go up to 38,600 while freighters will increase by 10 to 890, the company said.

In its latest outlook published on Monday, the manufacturer also upped its annual GDP forecast, from 2.5 to 2.6 per cent.

Following a turbulent period plagued by supply chain and certification issues, Boeing has finally started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The US aviation powerhouse said yesterday it had delivered 51 planes in June – the highest monthly level in three and a half years.