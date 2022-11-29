Airbus boss Guillaume Faury: Supply chain issues remain ‘very complex’

Aviation’s supply chain issues remain “very complex”, according to Airbus’s boss Guillaume Faury. (Photo by Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

Aviation’s supply chain issues remain “very complex”, according to Airbus’s boss Guillaume Faury.

The chief executive told journalists on Tuesday he was waiting for the latest data to comment on 2022 year-end deliveries.

“I will have a clearer picture by the end of November, but as you can see the environment remains very complex and is really the main challenge we have to face,” Faury said.

“So yes, we are working against a lot of tensions and difficulties, and that’s nothing new.”

According to preliminary data and sources, supply chain and labour issues would make it difficult for Airbus to reach its goal of “around 700” aircraft deliveries by the year’s end.

The company had initially said late last month it would maintain its target despite a fragile supply chain.

People close to the matter told Reuters the EU plane maker was also pushing back 2023 deliveries.

Initially hit by the Covid pandemic, supply chains are now being impacted by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including its effect on energy prices, the chief executive said.

“I don’t think it’s going to get better in the short term, in the next six months,” he added. “I don’t think it’s going to get worse either.”

Airbus declined to comment.