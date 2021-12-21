Airbus and Boeing call on Biden to delay 5G roll out

Airbus has called on the US Government to delay the roll out of 5G services.(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Airbus and Boeing executives have called on the Biden administration to delay the roll-out of 5G services, citing safety concerns for the aviation industry.

In a letter to the White House, Boeing’s boss Dave Calhoun alongside Airbus Americas’ chief executive Jeffrey Knittel said “5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate,” therefore having “an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry.”

The letter, which was seen exclusively by Reuters, cited a research from trade body Airlines for America that around 345,000 passenger flights could have faced delays and diversions if 5G had been in place in 2019.

“Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the US to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters,” Airbus said in a statement.

“An Aviation Safety Proposal to mitigate potential risks has been submitted for consideration to the US Department of Transportation.”

Both aviation stakeholders and the Federal Aviation Authority have raised concerns regarding disruptions caused by the 5G network, including to altitude meters.