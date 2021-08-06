Airbnb vows to tackle unscrupulous landlords amid staycation boom

Airbnb has pledged to crack down on instances where landlords unfairly evict their tenants and go on to list the property on the platform.

The holiday rental business said it would investigate cases of unscrupulous landlords brought to its attention by relevant authorities.

Landlords caught to be listing their properties as holiday rentals after unfairly evicting former tenants will face consequences including suspension and deactivation.

Airbnb said it would look at whether laws had been broken or its terms of service had been breached when approaching claims.

The US-based company reiterated its calls for a host registration system that would help local authorities regulate home sharing in the UK. Under the firm’s proposals, hosts would have to acquire a registration number before listing their homes on holiday marketplace websites.

MPs in tourist locations have warned their constituencies are on the brink of housing emergencies after rising property prices and the staycation trend has led to locals struggling to find properties.

Anthony Mangnall, the Conservative MP for Totnes, told The Times newspaper there were just 19 properties available to rent long-term in the whole of South Hams on Rightmove.

He added: “Yet there are 300 advertised on Airbnb in Salcombe, another 300 in Kingsbridge, a similar number in Totnes. Yet we have hospital staff who can’t find anywhere to live, RNLI crew that can’t live in the town they serve. This is starting to become dangerous.”

Airbnb said it was keen to support areas including Cornwall, Devon, Cumbria, Brighton and Wales through the “responsible recovery” of tourism in their areas.