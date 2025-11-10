AI startups lead growth despite market jitters and IPO draught

the total valuation of the global top 100 unicorns nearly hit $3tn this year

AI firms have powered a 44 per cent jump in the combined value of the world’s top 100 private tech firms, even as fears mount that the AI boom could be overheating and Britain’s startups warn of a worsening funding climate.

According to new data from PwC, the total valuation of the global top 100 unicorns nearly hit $3tn this year, up $895bn from 2024, driven overwhelmingly by surging investor demand for AI-focused businesses.

The consultancy found that AI companies now account for 43 per cent of the total, overtaking fintech as the dominant sector for the first time.

Despite a sluggish IPO market and a string of recent sell-offs in listed AI stocks, PwC said the rebound in private valuations reflected a “stabilising macroeconomic backdrop” and the vast sums of capital still chasing growth stories in areas like gen AI, defence tech and space.

“The availability of private capital, a stabilising macroeconomic backdrop, and strong investor interest such as AI and fintech have provided a solid foundation for the growth of the world’s most valuable unicorns”, said Kat Kravtsov, capital markets director at PwC UK.

“With the recovery of the IPO market gaining pace, it’s not suprising to see an uptick in IPO activity, particularly in the US”.

AI leads the charge

PwC’s analysis shows that five of the world’s top 100 unicorns are now worth more than $100bn, with 24 new entrants joining the list over the past year.

Of the total, 43 companies completed a funding round, and 39 of those raised at higher valuations than before, showing the resilience of private markets.

The US remains the undisputed powerhouse for late-stage private tech, home to 61 of the top 100 unicorns and four of the top five by value.

US-based firms saw their collective valuation surge 78 per cent to $2.03tn.

Meanwhile, three UK firms made the global ranking with a combined value of $123bn, one of which posted the largest valuation jump of any European company.

PwC did not name them, but previous editions have included fintech firm Revolut, cybersecurity group Darktrace and banking software company ThoughtMachine.

AI companies alone saw valuations more than double to $1.25tn, up 122 per cent year-on-year, as eight new entrants joined the ranks.

Fintech valuations grew just two per cent to $531bn after several high-profile IPOs trimmed the list, while other sectors including e-commerce, information technology and healthcare recorded modest gains.

Michael Wisson, PwC UK capital markets partner, said: “The AI investment boom continues to gather pace with this sector accounting for around 80 per cent of the total valuation gains in the period”

“This should provide a platform for more broad-based growth in funding and deal activity across sectors in the 12 months ahead.”

AI bubble fears

The surge in private valuations comes just as public market investors have started to question whether the AI boom has gone to far.

Shares in US chipmaker Nvidia, software group Palantir and Facebook owner Meta have all tumbled in recent days amid fears that AI firms’ spending plans and debt structures are becoming unsustainable.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman was forced this week to deny that his firm wanted the US government to guarantee its debts, after comments by his finance chief sparked concerns about state-backed support for AI’s escalating infrastructure costs.

The Nasdaq has fallen by over two per vent since the remarks, deepening worries about an AI bubble reminiscent of the 2000s dotcom crash.

The PwC data also lands at a politically sensitive moment for the UK’s tech sector.

With Rachel Reeves preparing to deliver her second Budget later this month, senior founders, including bosses from Revolut, OakNorth, Quantexa and ClearScore, have warned the Treasury that new tax measures could discourage investment and force them to abandon plans for London IPOs.

In a letter reported this week, members of the Unicorn Council for UK FinTech urged the government to avoid policies such as an “exit tax” or higher capital gains rates, which they said would make the UK less competitive.

Reeves has sought to reassure founders, telling them at a Downing Street reception that she wants more British tech firms to “join and stay” on UK markets.